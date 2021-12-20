Union's Plummer Named NKY City/County Manager of the Year

Union City Administrator David Plummer was named Northern Kentucky City/County Manager of the Year.

The award was announced on December 7 at the City/County Managers meeting.

Plummer has held the post in Union for more than four years.

Since 2017, Plummer has helped to manage the flurry of growth the city has experienced.

Notable achievements include the annexation of approximately 240 acres of properties to the west and south of Union’s borders, working with the state on the upgrading of Ky. 536 from two lanes to four, a remodeled city building, four rounds of small business grants totaling over $225,000 during the pandemic, securing commitment for the first mixed-use concept in the Town Center area, and most recently helping to facilitate conversations leading to the development of the Union Promenade, a 65-acre horizontal mixed use development site, a news release said.

The most recent development will bring 300 apartments, 50 single family homes, 60,000 square feet of office space, and several retail and dining establishments.

“This award came from my fellow administrators,” said Plummer, “so I am proud and appreciative of their recognition of my work in Union and for our organization.”

Union has a population of 7,400 as of the 2020 census.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to work with staff, the City of Union commission and all its residents and businesses. We have had some challenges but have worked well together to bring about positive change in Union," Plummer said.

Plummer earned his master’s degree in metropolitan governance from Northern Kentucky University, and a bachelor of arts degree from Xavier University in 2007. He is president of the Northern Kentucky City/County Managers Association.

Plummer has been married to his wife Melissa for seven years.

They live in Alexandria and have five-year old twins, Liam and Nora, with another child expected this month.

-Staff report