Building Industry Association of NKY Names New Leadership

The Building Industry of Northern Kentucky recently elected new officers and directors for the 2022 year.

Ben Taylor, a division president at the Drees Company, will serve a one-year term as president of the organization.

Shad Sletto of A. Neyer will serve as vice president.

Other officers include Chris Cook of TKOR Holdings as secretary-treasurer, Jarron Fischer of Fischer Homes as past president, Fred Cernetish of Pella Windows and Doors as associate president, and Caitlin Skaggs of Wiseway Supply as associate vice president.

Brian Miller is the organization's executive vice president.

The 2022 board of directors are:

BUILDER DIRECTORS:

Randy Acklin, Fischer Homes

Matt Curtin, Paul Hemmer Company

ASSOCIATE DIRECTORS

Dan Riegler, Riegler Blacktop

McKensi Madden, Cincinnati Stair

Nikki Hayden, Coldwell Banker/West Shell

LDC COUNCIL REP:

Matt Mains, The Drees Company

“I look forward to seeing what our new group of leaders will bring in 2022 for not only our association but our industry," said Brian Miller. "In rapidly changing times it demands keen insights, quick action, and a strong sense of the correct directions to take for leaders to make it in today’s world. We are confident that all the new members of our 2022 Board of Directors and Officers are up to the challenge to shepherd the Building Industry Association through 2022 and set us on a visionary course for the years to come.”

