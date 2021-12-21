NKY All Hazards Incident Management Team Returnsfrom WKY Tornado Response

Sixteen members of the Northern Kentucky All Hazards Incident Management Team (AHIMT) demobilized Tuesday from Mayfield in western Kentucky, after helping in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes.

The team was deployed for nine days working in the Graves County Emergency Operations Center coordinating operations.

More than seventy people died in Kentucky during the storms.

"The team did an outstanding job assisting our neighbors in Western Kentucky," said James Sparks, deputy director of operations at Campbell County Emergency Management, in an email. "The team hit the ground running and didn’t stop. The loss of life was felt deeply. The number of saved were calculated. The number served is unmeasurable.

"Each day the team started the day in remembrance. Reflection of what happened there and then the team executed the Incident Action Plan. Graves County and the Mayfield Tornado community was served well by this dedicated team."

Agencies represented were the Campbell County KY Office of Emergency Management, Campbell County Fiscal Court, Bellevue-Dayton Fire/EMS, Campbell County Sheriff's Office, Central Campbell County Fire District, Kenton County Emergency Management, Covington Fire Department, Kenton County Police Department, Fort Mitchell Police Department, Kenton County Public Works, Boone County KY Emergency Management, and Grant County Emergency Management.

-Staff report