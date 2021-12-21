Record Number of Three-Pointers Propels Norse Over Wofford

The Northern Kentucky women's basketball team set a new program record for three-point shots made when they sank sixteen in an 84-64 win over Wofford on Monday night.

NKU is now 8-3 on the season after the road win.

Ivy Turner led the Norse with 24 points, tying her career-high, including four three-point shots, while Lindsey Duvall added 21 points and 14 rebounds. Duvall also nailed four three-pointers on her way to her sixth game this season with more than 20 points. Carissa Garcia put in 15 points for the Norse, all from long-range, connecting on five of nine attempts from beyond the arc. The five three-point baskets tied Garcia's career-high.

The new NKU three-point record of 16 made in a single game surpasses the previous record of fifteen, which was set in January of 2003.

Nine Norse scored in the game.

NKU is back in action on Friday, December 31 at 2 p.m. on the road at IUPUI for a Horizon League game.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics