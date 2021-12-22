Molloy Appointed by Governor to Replace Retiring Kenton Judge Bartlett

Northern Kentucky attorney Mary Kathleen "Kate" Molloy was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to fill the Kenton County Circuit Court judge's seat currently held by the retiring Judge Gregory Bartlett.

Bartlett is stepping aside at the end of the month after serving since the 1990s.

Molloy will fulfill the unexpired term in Division 3, for the 16th Judicial Circuit of Kentucky.

She has been a practicing attorney for more than three decades. Molloy has served as a senior staff attorney for the Supreme Court of Kentucky since 2015. She was previously in private practice. She received her juris doctor from Northern Kentucky University's Salmon P. Chase College of Law.

Molloy was selected from a field of three nominees that included attorneys Jason Hiltz and Aaron John Currin.

Molloy has run for judge previously and was also one of three nominees to fill a vacancy on the state Court of Appeals that ultimately went to Susanne Cetrulo.

Beshear announced Molloy's appointment on Wednesday.

The governor also announced that Timothy O’Hearn, of Fort Thomas, was reappointed to the state Housing, Buildings and Construction Advisory Committee. O'Hearn is a business agent at Local Union 392 Plumbers, Pipefitters & Mechanical Equipment Service and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 30, 2024.

-Staff report

Photo: Kate Molloy (RCN file)