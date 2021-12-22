Mt. Zion Rd. to See More Lanes, Multi-Use Paths Added in $17 Million Project

The next segment of work on Ky. 536 is set to begin soon.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office announced Wednesday that the section of 536 (Mt. Zion Rd.) between Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) and Bristow Road (Ky. 1303) will see extended capacity and safety improvements.

The project also aims to improve traffic flow along this 1.5-mile stretch.

Mt. Zion Rd. will be realigned and widened to four lanes from two, with a raised median and two roundabouts. There will be multi-use paths added to both sides.

The $17 million project will be led by Louisville Paving and Construction.

Ky. 536 stretches across Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties, running west to east from Rabbit Hash to Alexandria.

The corridor project was on a shortlist of projects selected by the federal Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program.

BUILD grants leverage matching funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and local governments.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the federal discretionary BUILD awards in September 2020. Kentucky was awarded $38.1 million in all, of which $9.6 million was for the KY 536 project in Kenton County. KYTC provided $2,160,000 in state matching funds, with local government matches of $200,000 from Kenton County and $50,000 from the City of Independence.

Contractors have installed signage in the work zone for utility work.

Construction will begin in spring 2022. This project has a projected winter 2023 completion.

“This summer, a 3-mile section of KY 536 in Boone County was completed,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for KYTC District 6. “We are excited that the next section is ready for construction. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will continue advancing design for improvements to the other KY 536 segments through Kenton and Campbell counties.”

-Staff report

Image via PDS