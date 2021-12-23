Campbell Co. Grads Jolly and Bertsch Each Reach 1,000-Point Milestone for TMU

Two members of the Thomas More men's basketball team scored their 1,000th career points in a Wednesday night victory over Miami-Hamilton in Crestview Hills.

The Saints won the game 99-64 and improve to 11-2 on the season.

Garren Bertsch and Reid Jolly, both Campbell Co. High School grads, joined the 1,000-point club in the game.

Luke Rudy led the Saints with 24 points while Ryan Batte added 22.

Thomas More is now on winter break and the men's basketball team returns to action on Monday, January 3 when reigning national champion Shawnee State visits the Connor Convocation Center at 8 p.m.

