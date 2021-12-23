Dismal First Half Dooms Norse as NKU Falls at Indiana, 79-61

Northern Kentucky fell behind early at Indiana on Wednesday night before losing to the Hoosiers, 79-61.

In a slow start, the Norse saw Indiana score sixteen unanswered points in the first half as part of an overall 20-3 run over about nine minutes. NKU went more than ten minutes without a bucket in the first half, missing fourteen consecutive shots.

Indiana led 24-5 at one point with Northern Kentucky shooting less than 9 percent from the field, including 1 for 14 on three-point attempts.

Indiana (10-2) led 38-14 at the half, a season-low for the Norse.

NKU came out better in the second half, and actually outscored Indiana in the teams' first-ever match-up. But the 47-41 margin by NKU in the second half was not enough to overcome the first half deficit at historic Assembly Hall.

Northern Kentucky, which falls to 4-7 on the season, was led by Trevon Faulkner who scored all his 22 points in the second half, and played the last sixteen-and-a-half minutes with four fould.

NKU returns to BB&T Arena for a five-game homestand in Horizon League play.

The first game is against Green Bay, on Thursday, December 30 at 7 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics