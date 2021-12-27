Dixie Heights Seeks Nominations for Inaugural Alumni, Faculty Awards

Dixie Heights High School is seeking nominations for its inaugural Distinguished Alumni and Faculty Awards.

The inaugural class of awardees will be recognized at the Distinguished Alumni Celebration Banquet on Sunday, May 1.

Nominations close on January 15.

The award program is organized by Dixie Heights’s Parent-Teacher Organization, the Colonels Club.

The organization's mission is to connect the current school community with Dixie Heights alumni by recognizing graduates of Dixie Heights High School who have demonstrated excellence in their area of expertise.

Additionally, the Colonels Club will be accepting nominations for a former Dixie Heights staff member who is not an alumnus of Dixie but has made a significant impact on the school community as a teacher, support staff, administrator, custodian, coach, and/or cafeteria worker.

This recipient will also be recognized at the banquet.

Dixie Heights opened in 1936 and now has 86 years of alumni. The Colonels Club is developing the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame beginning with the inaugural class of 2022.

You can nominate Dixie alumni and staff members for the award at https://bit.ly/DixieAlumAwards .

Any questions may be sent to Principal Nate Niemi at Nathan.niemi@kenton.kyschools. us .

-Staff report

Photo: Dixie Heights High School (RCN file)