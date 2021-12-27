Flagship Park in Erlanger Sees Upgrades, Including New Playground Surface

The City of Erlanger unveiled its improvements at Flagship Park, which include a new playground surface.

"The new playground surface at Flagship Park is absolutely gorgeous and very squishy," said Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette. "Perfect color and design combo that will help with longevity of the surface. This is another stellar job by our outstanding Public Works team. They never cease to amaze."

The Flagship Park surface is just one part of $1.25 million that the city has allocated to improve parks and develop a master plan for future upgrades to the city's 12 parks. Plans call for major improvements to Silverlake and Rainbow parks and the development of a master plan that will initially include Railroad Depot and Stetter parks.

"Well-maintained, inviting and attractive parks that appeal to those who want to be active as well as those who just want to relax are major factors in where people decide to live," Fette said. "City council and our administration decided that our parks have been underutilized and need an upgrade as well as a long-term master plan. An outstanding park system is a service we are committed to delivering to our community, and this plan will get us there."

-Staff report