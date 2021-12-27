Independence Boy Wins Scholarship After Growing 26-Pound Cabbage

An Independence boy was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program.

Brody Brock, a student at Kenton Elementary School, was selected as Kentucky's winner in the program after growing a 26-pound cabbage deemed "best in state".

Bonnie relaunched the Cabbage Program this year as a remote-friendly learning activity to safely bring education outdoors, a news release said.

At the start of the program, Bonnie sent each participating student a starter O.S. Cross variety cabbage plant and the lessons needed to care for and nurture their plant every step of the way.

Once fully grown, students took a photo with their cabbage and submitted it for a chance to win.

Brody was selected by Bonnie Plants in collaboration with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture based on the student’s enthusiasm to participate and learn in addition to the size and overall appearance of their cabbage, a news release said.

-Staff report

Photo provided