Three NKY Agencies Awarded Duke Energy Funds to Assist in Food, Shelter Needs

The Duke Energy Foundation awarded five grants totaling nearly $25,000 to help Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati agencies with food and shelter needs.

“The increased demand for assistance during the holidays can pose a significant challenge for local agencies,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “Through this funding, we’re hoping to enable these valued organizations to reach more people in need. “Duke Energy has a long history of giving back to the communities we serve. In 2021, we provided $2 million in grants to support education, workforce development, urban revitalization and the environment – all in an effort to support a vibrant economy. These assistance grants are no exception; supporting the underserved community is critical for Duke Energy in our efforts to build a vibrant local economy.”

Some of the agencies said that this additional funding couldn’t have come at a better time, a news release said.

“Supporting the most vulnerable is a critical task in maintaining the vibrancy of our communities," said Christine M. Schuermann, executive director, St. Francis Seraph Ministries. "With Duke Energy’s generous gift, we will be able to serve many residents of Cincinnati during a time when the need is at its peak. This support speaks volumes for the focus Duke Energy has on the communities it serves. We’re pleased to be able to help those with food, clothing, nutrition and cooking counseling, and much more."

“As winter sets in, the need of the vulnerable in our community increases. With that, we’re grateful to have Duke Energy provide support. No doubt, this is a generous gesture that will serve many,” said Laura Dumancic, executive director & co-founder, Go Pantry.

“The Emergency Shelter of NKY has just relocated to their new facility in Covington and were thrilled to hear from Duke Energy with this holiday gift. As winter sets in, the need for a safe space to escape the cold becomes paramount to those in our community without a place to call home," said Kim Webb, executive director of the Emergency Shelter of NKY. "We are grateful for the support of Duke Energy, which allows us to continue our mission of providing safe sleeping spaces for those in need while also helping them work toward achieving housing, income and a healthy life within the community.”

Grant Recipients:

St. Francis Seraph- $9,895 to help restock food bank and assist clients.

Go Pantry- $5,000 to support the Go Bags Weekend Backpack Program.

Welcome House- $5,000 to assist individuals obtain housing stability.

Emergency Shelter of NKY- $5,000 to help shelter patrons in need 24/7.