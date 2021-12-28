Raising Cane's Announces Minimum Wage Increase to $15 Per Hour

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers announced that effective immediately, it will pay all workers across Kentucky a minimum of $15 per hour – a move that brings the hourly minimum at the Restaurant to over double the state minimum wage.

On average, this will be a $2.60/hour increase to hourly worker wages, the company said in a news release.

Cane’s will also be adjusting hourly manager pay to a minimum of $18 per hour.

Raising Cane's has locations in Cold Spring and Florence locally.

“We’re very fortunate to have incredible Crewmembers here in Kentucky that are key contributors to our success,” said Dustin Shearer, Raising Cane’s vice president of restaurants, in a news release. “To show our appreciation, we couldn’t be more excited to make this investment in our hardworking crew.”

The company said that the wage increase will represent more than a $2.2 million investment.

Raising Cane's also announced plans for growth in 2022, which include the opening of more than one hundred new restaurants.

-Staff report

Photo provided