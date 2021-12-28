St. Vincent de Paul NKY Launches New Fund with Horizon Community Funds

St. Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky has launched a new fund in partnership with Horizon Community Funds that the organization hopes will help it expand its impact in Northern Kentucky, an announcement said Tuesday.

“St. Vincent de Paul has an international reputation for its service to those in need,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We are proud to be a part of furthering their mission in Northern Kentucky and hope you will join us in offering your support.”

The Northern Kentucky Council of St. Vincent de Paul is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and a chapter of the international organization. St. Vincent de Paul serves the less fortunate in Northern Kentucky with basic necessities, helping families bridge a gap in their ability to meet their monthly obligations due to a shortfall in income.

They provide services to those in need residing in 28 parish or Conference communities located in the counties of Kenton, Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Grant and Pendleton.

"This partnership with Horizon Community Funds will provide another avenue for donors to support our Vincentian volunteers in providing person to person service to those who are struggling to make ends meet,” said Karen Zengel, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky. “When we are able to help a family bridge a gap, we provide hope and encouragement to continue moving forward to a better life. We can only provide this hope with the help of our community. We are thankful for this community platform to support our outreach."

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.

