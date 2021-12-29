NKY Lawmakers Talk Redistricting as House Prepares to Unveil Maps on Thursday

Written by Mark Payne, LINK Media Government & Politics Correspondent

The General Assembly convenes in Frankfort on Jan. 4, with local lawmakers set to introduce numerous bills. But, there could be some delays as the main focus will still be on the often highly contentious redistricting process that's rolling over from 2021.

The delay will push back the candidate filing deadline set for Jan.7, though it's too early to determine the new date. This means that if a candidate is running for office in Kentucky, they will have extra time to get signatures.

Every 10 years, Kentucky redraws its district lines after the U.S. Census. The state's six U.S. Representatives and 138 state legislators come from districts elected by constituents. Currently, Republicans hold five seats, with the lone seat going to Democratic-leaning Louisville. Republicans also have a supermajority in the House (75-25) and Senate (30-8).

House Speaker David Osborne, a Republican from Prospect, said that the redistricting plan for the House will be released in a press conference scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. The event will be streamed on the Kentucky House Republicans' Facebook page.

With Republicans holding a supermajority in both the House and the Senate, they sought to use this advantage to have a special session in the fall. However, without Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear calling a special session, lawmakers will have to use the upcoming legislative session to accomplish their goal.

So far, Republicans have worked on redistricting maps that haven't been presented for public view.

In addition to the state legislative districts, Kentucky's six Congressional districts will also be redrawn. Republicans hold five of those seats, including the Fourth District, which includes Northern Kentucky, represented by Thomas Massie (R) since his first election in 2012.

The new maps will most likely provide a positive boost to the Republicans in the legislature, according to Representative Adam Koenig (R-Erlanger), chairman of Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations Committee.

In 2016, Republicans claimed control of the House for the first time since the 1920s. Those districts in that election were drawn under Democratic control.

"We're at 75 seats under a Democratic leader on maps," Koenig said. "I don't think we have to work very hard to draw maps that increase our majority. I just think we need to draw fair maps, and we'll probably end up in better electoral shape than we are now."

Rep. Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington) believes the process should be fair and transparent, noting that the process should allow the public to view the new maps for at least 30 days and be given a chance for public input. Most likely, the maps will only be seen once introduced, which doesn't allow much time for public input, he said.

"The best redistricting that happens … is to not present maps at the last minute and then file them and then pass a law," Wheatley said. "It is to put those maps in the public view for at least 30 days, so you can get some public input on the redistricting and redrawing of boundaries."

Rep. Koenig believes the maps are fair, transparent and constitutional. He also said the maps would be put before the public, but it won't be for long with such a limited time frame to pass them at the beginning of the session.

"I didn't hear anyone complain when the Democrats did their maps in secret ten years ago," Koenig said. "We had to sue, and literally, the Supreme Court heard arguments and ruled, I think, within six hours, that the maps were wholly unconstitutional. Now that it's the first time House Republicans are drawing maps in the history of the state, all of a sudden those folks have complaints."

In 2015, Republicans filed a lawsuit after a Democratic-controlled House passed redistricting maps under House Bill 1 in 2012. The suit alleged the redistricting was unconstitutional because it divided more counties than was necessary.

With a Republican majority, the current maps will most likely pass. Once passed, Gov. Andy Beshear will have 10 days to veto or approve the bill. If Beshear were to veto any redistricting plan, the Republicans would have the power to override due to the supermajority.

Mark Payne will be embedded in Frankfort during the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly session. He will provide regular coverage on behalf of LINK Media, which now owns operates The River City News and Fort Thomas Matters. Contact Mark at mpayne@linknky.com.