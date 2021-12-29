Roebling Suspension Bridge Reopening Delayed

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge was expected to reopen by the end of 2021, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet amended that timeline on Wednesday.

Now, the historic span connecting Covington to Cincinnati over the Ohio River is slated for a targeted reopening of January 24.

The bridge has been closed entirely to vehicular traffic since February 15 with restricted pedestrian access during an extensive maintenance project.

The Roebling Bridge, which opened in 1867 and is one of the region's most prominent landmarks, ordinarily carries about 8,100 vehicles a day.

Alternative crossings are the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (Ky. 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (U.S. 27).

