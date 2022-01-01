First Baby Born in 2022 at St. Elizabeth Arrives at 12:01 a.m.

The first baby born in the new year at St. Elizabeth Healthcare arrived mere moments after the ball dropped at midnight to welcome 2022.

The hospital announced the arrival of baby Luna Willett, who was born at 12:01 a.m. at the hospital's Edgewood campus.

The baby girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 6.2 oz., and is 19.5 inches long.

St. Elizabeth noted that Luna shares a January 1 birthday with her father.

-Staff report

Photos provided by St. Elizabeth