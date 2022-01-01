Man Accused of Stabbing Woman Outside Covington Shelter is Captured

Editor's note: The Covington Police Department spells the suspect's name as Donte Cammon while the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, which has him in custody, spells it Dante Cammon.

A man accused of stabbing a woman in Covington on Tuesday was captured in Cincinnati on Friday.

Covington Police reported that a woman was found with multiple stab wounds to her chest and upper back on Tuesday at around 5:16 p.m.

An officer on patrol discovered the woman unresponsive on the sidewalk.

An investigation revealed that the woman and the suspect, Dante Cammon, had ended a 10-month relationship that day, police said.

The woman traveled to Covington and was outside a local shelter when Cammon allegedly approached her, pulled a knife from his waist, and stabbed her three times, causing serious injury that required emergency surgery at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

According to police, Cammon fled on foot after the stabbing and threw the weapon under a nearby parked car.

The assault, police said, was witnessed by multiple bystanders and captured on a nearby security video.

Cammon was located on Friday morning by Cincinnati Police and he was booked into the Hamilton County Detention Center. He is being held on an Ohio parole violation warrant and attempted murder charges from Covington.

The woman is still in the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

-Staff report

Photo via the Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office