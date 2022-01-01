NKU Women Pick Up Fifth Straight Win in Thriller at IUPUI

Northern Kentucky women's basketball slipped out of Indianapolis with a win over IUPUI on Friday, to close out 2021 victoriously.

The Norse downed the Jaguars, 54-53 to improve to 9-3 on the season and 3-2 in Horizon League action. NKU has won five straight games.

Lindsey Duvall led the Norse in scoring with 26 total points, catching fire in the fourth quarter, hitting multiple threes to push NKU's lead to 48-39 with 5:42 left to play.

But IUPUI (5-5, 2-3) shot off seven straight points to cut the lead to 54-53 in the closing moments of the game.

NKU's Khamari Mitchell-Steen captured a steal as time expired to secure the Norse win.

Ivy Turner posted 17 points for the Norse.

The last time NKU won five straight games was in 2015.

The Norse will try to extend their good fortune on Friday when Robert Morris visits Highland Heights. Tip-off at BB&T Arena is set for 7 p.m.

-Staff report

