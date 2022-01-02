Photos: Norse Blow 17-Point Lead in Second Half, Fall to Milwaukee, 61-55

RCN photographer Brian Frey produced these photos from the NKU-Milwaukee game.

Northern Kentucky men's basketball fell at home to Milwaukee despite leading by as many as 17 points early in the second half.

With the loss, the Norse fall to 5-8 overall and 1-3 in the Horizon League.

Milwaukee (4-9, 2-2) was able to claw back into the game and win, 61-55, at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights.

The Norse were hampered by poor shooting in the second half as well as defensive woes, shooting only 18.8% from the field and going nearly eight minutes without a score.

Highlands grad Sam Vinson scored a career-high 18 points, including four three-pointers.

Marques Warrick added 13 points for NKU while Chris Brandon tallied sixteen rebounds.

NKU is back on the floor at home in Highland Heights on Thursday when IUPUI visits.

-Staff report