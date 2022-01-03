Beshear Announces $1.3 Million Fundraising Haul for Reelection Campaign

Governor Andy Beshear's reelection campaign announced Monday that it raised $1.3 million from more than 4,400 contributors since the first-term Democrat announced his effort to win a second term three months ago.

Beshear was narrowly elected in 2019, ousting incumbent Republican Governor Matt Bevin.

The campaign said that the $1.3 million figure is the largest-ever for an incumbent governor's campaign and that it demonstrates broad, bipartisan appeal for the Democrat.

“I am grateful for this support from across Kentucky and across party lines,” said Beshear, in a news release. “I have worked across the aisle to build a better Kentucky for every family in our commonwealth, and the support we’re seeing from folks everywhere shows that investing in health care and education, creating good-paying jobs in every community and leading with our shared Kentucky values—honesty, decency and transparency—matters to our people.”

“Gov. Beshear is leading during the greatest economic growth in our history, creating a better commonwealth for generations of Kentuckians,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “The governor has treated every Kentucky family like his own, putting politics aside and leading with strength and courage during a difficult two years.”

Last year, Gov. Beshear also worked with other leaders to raise more than $3.2 million into the Kentucky Democratic Party, the news release said.

Beshear took office in December 2019, and his tenure has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which arrived in the commonwealth just months later. However, Beshear has highlighted Kentucky's strong economic development record over the past two years, as well as investments in schools, high-speed internet, and clean drinking water, in addition to a reformed state school board, and the relaunch of kynect, the state's Affordable Care Act portal, as reasons to support his reelection.

Beshear is expected to face Republican opposition in next year's election. State Auditor Mike Harmon is the only elected Republican to declare his candidacy so far.

