Campbell Co. Bridge to Close for 150 Days for Rehabilitation Project

An historic truss bridge in Campbell County will close for 150 days on Tuesday for a rehabilitation project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office announced.

The bridge takes drivers over Twelvemile Creek along Mary Ingles Highway (Ky. 8) in the unincorporated eastern part of the county along the Ohio River.

Starting on Tuesday, drivers will see detour signs directing them from Mary Ingles to Ivor Rd. (Ky. 2828) to AA Highway (Ky. 9) to Four Mile Rd. (Ky. 547) and back to Mary Ingles.

The project will preserve, rehabilitate and paint the historic truss bridge, built in 1946, with a new coat of gray paint, the transportation cabinet said.

The approaches and bridge deck will be replaced.

This project is part of the Bridging Kentucky program and is scheduled to be completed by June 1.

Prus Construction Company is the contractor for the project with a low bid of $2.1 million.

This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Mary Ingles.

-Staff report

Image provided