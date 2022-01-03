Covington Pizza Business Closing After 60 Years

A Covington pizza restaurant is closing its doors for good after six decades in business.

Angilo's, located at 329 West Pike Street, announced on Facebook on Friday that it would shutter after sixty years in business and four generations of the Moorman family operating it.

In the post, the business cited "unforeseen circumstances with the economy and distribution."

"We've made so many customers over the years that have turned into friends and mostly family to us," the post said. "You all will be cherished and deeply missed."

Angilo's will serve customers for the final time on Wednesday, January 5.

Thank you to each and every one of you and for 60 incredible years," the post concluded, signed by the staff and the Moorman family.

-Staff report

Photo via Angilo's on Facebook