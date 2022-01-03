Girl Scout Cookies to Be Sold Through Digital Platform, DoorDash

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us and the local Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road will continue to deploy digital resources that emerged in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to fulfill people's purchases.

Part of the strategy includes a new partnership with delivery app DoorDash.

Girl Scout cookies will be sold through the Digital Cookie platform as well as through DoorDash in some areas, including Erlanger, though specific delivery areas through that app will become clearer later.

Additionally, the Girl Scouts are selling the new Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and sea salt.

The virtual and contactless sales will be combined with in-person opportunities this year.

Customers can also use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, a platform that allows girls to sell and track their progress from their mobile devices.

Kentucky Girl Scouts will also hold outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state, and CDC safety protocols, a news release said.

Beginning on February 4, customers in Erlanger, Lexington, and Ashland, can purchase cookies from local girls through the new partnership with DoorDash, the food ordering and delivery platform.

Revenue from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays local and supports the adventures and learning opportunities for Kentucky girls.

Through the annual Girl Scout Cookie Financial Literacy Program, Kentucky girls can earn the new Cookie Business Badges to help them practice and develop entrepreneurship skills and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life, a news release said.

Proceeds from cookie sales are divided with 19% going toward camp programs and properties, 19% toward troop proceeds and rewards, and 33% toward membership, volunteer development, and program support.

Girl Scout Cookie sales represent over 80% of GSKWR’s annual operating budget, a news release said.

Image via Girl Scouts shows the new Adventurefuls