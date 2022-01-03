With Hospitalizations Rapidly Climbing, St. Elizabeth Pauses Elective, Non-Emergency Surgeries

An increase in COVID-19 cases and subsequent hospitalizations prompted St. Elizabeth Healthcare to pause same-day and elective surgeries that require admission to the hospital.

St. Elizabeth has campuses in Covington, Edgewood, Florence, and Fort Thomas.

The current surge across Kentucky is being blamed on a mix of the delta variant and the newer omicron variant of COVID-19 which is believed to be more easily transmissible than previous variants.

"Our community is in the midst of a surge from a mix of Delta variant infections and Omicron variant infections, the latter strain having a much shorter doubling time and infection rate," St. Elizabeth spokesperson Guy Karrick said in a statement to RCN. "At the conclusion of the holiday season and people gathering, we are expecting to see incidence rates increase further in our region over the next few weeks.

"COVID hospitalizations at St. Elizabeth have been rapidly climbing, forcing us to hold off scheduling any additional same-day and elective surgeries that require admissions through January 8 and halting any non-emergent add-on cases until mid-January."

Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to update the state on COVID-19 on Monday afternoon following a break from such reporting due to the New Year holiday. State and local county numbers have not been updated since December 29.

-Staff report