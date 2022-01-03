Meet LINK Nky's New Managing Editor Meghan Goth

Meghan Goth is the new managing editor at LINK Nky, the new local media company created through the acquisition of The River City News and Fort Thomas Matters.

When I was 15, I got my first journalism assignment. My professor told me to investigate the history of our school's basement, which allegedly had secret tunnels and pathways. I was nervous and excited and I knew then that this would be what I did for the rest of my life.

That was when I lived in Denver, where my house was located between Ohio and Kentucky streets. I moved to Cincinnati a year later, where I graduated from Walnut Hills High School.

One of the first freelance articles I wrote was for the Kentucky Post while I was getting my undergraduate degree at the University of Cincinnati. It was about Bellevue and how much it had transformed over the previous decade. The next story I wrote was about a man building his home entirely on his own. Those stories helped me get to know the area and what a unique tapestry the people in the region weave.

Having worked at a Cincinnati newspaper and a TV station over the last decade, I've watched what was already infrequent coverage of the Northern Kentucky region dry up, save for the odd story about a SWAT standoff or police shooting. Bigger media organizations -- almost all of which are located in Cincinnati -- are simply not big enough to give Northern Kentucky the coverage it needs. The coverage that'll keep politicians honest and bring together the community and expose wrongdoing and make positive changes for the people who live and work here.

So as I venture to the other side of the river, foreshadowed all those years ago by the sidestreets of my childhood home, my goal is to bring all of those things to you.

Oh. And that assignment about the school's basement? I didn't find anything nefarious, but I used to tell my classmates at Columbia University, where I received an MS in journalism, that it was my first investigative project.

As I get to know you and the community, if there's a story that needs to be told, please reach out. Keep up with the latest on our February launch at LINKnky.com, and sign up for our newsletter here https://www.linknky.com/ newsletter-signup/ . You can also reach me anytime at mgoth@linknky.com

-Meghan Goth

Photo provided