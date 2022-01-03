Three NKY Counties Join to Organize Relief Effort for Western Ky. Tornado Victims

The governments of Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties are working together on a regional effort to support tornado victims in western Kentucky.

A tornado ripped through that part of the state on December 11 killing dozens and causing significant, widespread damage.

In an announcement on Monday, the offices of Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore, Campbell Co. Judge/Executive Steve Pendery, and Kenton Co. Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said that the local effort is focused on two outcomes:

Manage, inventory, warehouse, and ship the donations that area schools, churches, charitable organizations and government offices have received to help ensure the effective distribution of donations in Western Kentucky.

Fill the void of dwindling donations that typically occurs as awareness and attention to a natural disaster diminishes.

"When a natural disaster strikes, the typical pattern is for people to respond to the needs of the stricken very generously in the early going," Judge Pendery said. "Donated items flow strongly, often in amounts that overwhelm the ability of workers to screen, sort, inventory and distribute, and often without regard to what is actually needed."

Reports from Western Kentucky indicate that the communities stricken by the tornadoes actually have more donated materials than relief workers and local officials can effectively handle or distribute.

"So, rather than donate items right now, it is more important to donate money for flexibility’s sake because we cannot be certain what will be necessary in the weeks ahead," said Judge Moore. "As always, the people of Northern Kentucky have been incredibly generous. But we are asking people to please not donate or solicit materials or goods right now because the folks on the ground in Western Kentucky are assessing the type and quantity of materials and items needed."

For cash donations, the counties have established the “Northern Kentucky Cares Fund” at the Horizon Community Funds. Those interested can send contributions to Horizon Community Funds, 50 East RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 431, Covington, 41011 and make checks payable to the "Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky" and note "Northern Kentucky Cares Fund" in the memo line.

Donations can also be made at www.horizonfunds.org.

The counties are also focused on sustaining donations in the coming weeks and months.

"In a couple of weeks or months, the original stockpiles of donated goods will dwindle," said Judge Knochelmann. "So, as needs become apparent, we'll identify specific items that can then be dropped off at Hosea Project Mover's warehouse at 3951 Madison Pike, in Covington, which is less than two miles south from Interstate 275."

Items that have already been donated to schools, churches, government offices and charitable organizations can also be dropped and stored at Hosea. Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call ahead by calling 859-356-8900 and ask for Laura or 859-462-8324 and ask for Billy.

"Our hope is, as Western Kentucky’s needs become clear, the community will rally to donate the identified items and then we’ll use existing 'just in time' delivery capabilities to get this assistance to our fellow Kentuckians," Judge Knochelmann said.

-Staff report