NKU, IUPUI Games Canceled Due to COVID in Both Programs

Thursday's men's basketball game between Northern Kentucky and IUPUI has been canceled due to COVID-19 implications within both programs, NKU announced on Tuesday.

The Horizon League was to be played at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights

Horizon League policy states that contests that are canceled due to COVID-19 are to be considered forfeits unless deemed a no contest by the commissioner. League policy authorizes the commissioner to deem a cancellation a no-contest when the involved institution can demonstrate that extraordinary circumstances led to the cancellation.

Given the surge in positive cases due to the Omicron variant, the Horizon League Council agreed that a high volume of breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals is considered extraordinary.



Pending a review, the Horizon League will make a determination on whether the game will be deemed a forfeit or a no contest.



If needed, additional updates to the schedule will be announced at a later date, NKU said.

The Norse are 5-8 overall this season and 1-3 in the Horizon League.

