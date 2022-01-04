What to Expect in Thursday's Forecasted Snow?

It seems that our first snow of 2022 could arrive in Northern Kentucky on Thursday - but where and how much are among the lingering questions.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Oh. issued a hazardous weather outlook, indicating that accumulating snow will be possible Thursday into Thursday night as low pressure moves northeast from the Tennessee Valley into the southern Appalachians.

The snow could impact the Thursday evening commute, the weather service said.

However, the NWS also indicated that uncertainty remains as it relates to the strength and exact track of the possible snow, which will affect eventual snowfall amounts.

One thing appears to be certain: it will be cold.

The NWS reported that by Friday morning, the wind chill would be near zero to ten degrees.

The local forecast from the NWS shows a partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 44, while becoming mostly cloudy with a low of 19 at night. Thursday, the forecast suggests that snow is likely, mainly after 3 p.m., with a high near 27. New snow accumulation, according to NWS's forecast, could possibly be one to two inches. Friday will be cold with sunny skies and a high of 26, while partly cloudy skies and a low of around 15 are expected on Friday night.

Local TV stations' weather departments are also cautious on what to expect Thursday.

WCPO meteorologists Steve Raleigh and Jennifer Ketchmark write:

Basically, this is not a winter storm. Overall, "minor" is the word you should take from the latest outlook for Thursday. There's still a good chance that it will snow, but it won't be a heavy, quickly accumulating event. This will be slow and light. We are talking a couple inches for some, others with lesser amounts.

WKRC meteorologist Brad Maushart writes:

Just about everyone will see some sort of accumulation with areas southeast of downtown set to see the highest amounts. Expect up to 1" in our north-westernmost communities and around 1-2" around downtown. Southeast of downtown, expect a bit more with 2-3" totals likely. The timing will be the biggest problem with this system as it will make a few roads slick in time for the Thursday evening drive, so fill-up your gas tank today or tomorrow just in case you get delayed or stuck on your way home Thursday evening.

WLWT meteorologist Allison Rogers writes:

Some snow is expected Thursday. Where the storm center tracks will depend on snow amounts. Right now, we are leaning toward a far southern track which would mean lighter amounts. Stay tuned.

WXIX meteorologist Catherine Bodak writes:

Snow will fall through the evening and end shortly after midnight. Because temperatures throughout the event are forecast to be well below freezing a dry, fluffy snow is most likely. It is too early in the evolution of the storm to be specific about accumulation amounts.

By Saturday, according to the NWS, the temperatures rebound and we can expect sunny skies and a high near 44.

Meanwhile, the NWS reports that the Ohio River is at "action stage" and sits currently at around 48.51 feet. It could top 49 feet by Wednesday, but is then expected to lower, never reaching the 52-feet of minor flood stage.

