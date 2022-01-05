Four New Members to Be Inducted Into NKY Sports Hall of Fame

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will induct four new members later this month.

Former Kenton Co. Judge/Executive Dick Murgatroyd, who was also a producer and director for Cincinnati television, will be the guest speaker at the event, scheduled for January 19 at 1 p.m. at the Villa Hills Civic Club (729 Rogers Rd., Villa Hills).

Murgatroyd served as producer-director of The Bob Braun Show from 1967 to 1980 and is a member of the NKY Sports Hall of Fame. He served in the Kentucky House of Representatives prior to being elected judge/executive.

The inductees:

Mike Setters

Setters is a 1970 graduate of Covington Catholic High School where he earned varsity letters in football, baseball, and track. He was a member of the Colonels' first football team in 1968 where he was the starting defensive back.

Setters went on to play football on scholarship at Eastern Kentucky University.

Elizabeth Blackburn-Huff

Blackburn-Huff is a 2003 graduate of Ludlow High School where she was the Class A state champion in shot put for three consecutive seasons. She also competed at the state competition in discus.

Blackburn-Huff earned all-state, all-region, and other honors during her high school career.

She also played varsity soccer and basketball and is a member of the Ludlow Hall of Fame.

Blackburn-Huff attended Ball State University and graduated from Northern Kentucky University.

Tammy Schlarman Freihofer

Freihofer is a 1990 graduate of Highlands High School where she earned varsity letters in five different sports: basketball, volleyball, softball, track, and tennis.

In volleyball, her teams won three district tournaments and Friehofer was named to the all-state first team in 1988 and 1989, and all-region 1987-89.

She was named Northern Kentucky player of the year in 1989.

In basketball, Freihofer is a member of the Bluebirds' 1,000-point club, the first Highlands player to score that many points. Highlands won three district titles, and she was named to the all-district team in 1989 and 1990.

Freihofer played basketball at NKU.

Tom Burns

Burns is a 1980 graduate of Reading (Oh.) High School and is being inducted into the NKY Hall of Fame as an athletic trainer.

The 1984 University of North Carolina-Charlotte graduate spent a year working at Elder High School in Cincinnati before moving to Campbell County High School and eventually Boone County High School for the past thirty years.

He has spent forty-five years as an athletic trainer, including his student time at Reading.

Burns has been a member of two state football runner-up teams, seven football regional champion teams, five volleyball regional champions, three softball regional championships, and one soccer regional championship.

“Working with the exceptional athletes at Boone County, like Shaun Alexander, Cory Farris, Michelle Cottrell, and Sydney Moss has been one of the greatest thrills of my life,” he said.

He captured the Northern Kentucky Football Coach’s Award in 2017 and the Skyline Chili Football Classic Award.

“I never got into athletic training for the awards,” he said, “but this one is very special.”

-Staff report

Photo: Dick Murgatroyd (provided)