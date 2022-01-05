Meet LINK Media Reporter Haley Parnell

Haley Parnell is now part of the LINK Media team serving as a general assignment reporter.

Northern Kentuckians and supporters of the area, let me introduce myself: my name is Haley Parnell, I am a Northern Kentucky resident, a recent graduate of the University of Cincinnati, and I am passionate about telling other people's stories.

I am eager to begin my new role as a general assignment reporter for LINK Media and break into my career in journalism in my own backyard.

I believe that journalists work for the people. I view my role as a reporter as a voice for our area to keep you in the loop about decisions that could affect you, your neighbors, and your community.

I hope to help LINK Media grow to become the most reliable and trustworthy news source for people in NKY.

A little background about me: I graduated from the University of Cincinnati in April 2021 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. I hadn't always intended on becoming a journalist. I struggled to declare a major and searched for something that I felt would be fulfilling and present a challenge, something that wouldn't be the same day-to-day or seem boring.

Enter, journalism.

I have always enjoyed writing and decided to dip my toes into the field almost halfway through my college career. I still wasn't convinced that this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life until I got to do an internship for Cincinnati Magazine as a digital media intern. I started having conversations with real people with real stories to tell.

Putting on different hats and learning the roles of diverse people and industries make what I get to do so incredible.

Along with my internship, during my time at UC, I wrote stories for UC News, CincyPet Magazine and The News Record- UC's school newspaper. Writing for these platforms was a great experience, and I plan to implement that hands-on experience in my writing at LINK Media.

Over the past four years, while I was in school, I also worked at the Cold Spring Home Depot, which has been a great experience, and I am looking forward to now serving my community in a different way.

In my free time, when I am not consumed by my laptop typing away on a story, I dabble in painting and interior design. You might also find me reading and avidly drinking coffee, anything that gives me a creative escape.

Being trusted to tell your stories is a privilege that I do not intend to take lightly. As I embark on this new chapter in my life at LINK Media, I hope all of you will join me.

-Haley Parnell