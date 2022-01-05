Shelter, Church Team Up to House as Many as Possible Ahead of Falling Temperatures

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) is operating an overflow Wednesday and Thursday nights at Mother of God Catholic Church in Covington to ensure as many adults as possible can sleep indoors, the organization said.

Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ESNKY has had to limit the number of available beds at its current facility and reached out to Mother of God to offer an additional venue for a warm and safe space to sleep, an announcement said.

The shelter cited supply chain issues for delaying the opening of its new, forthcoming facility at 436 West 13th Street, which will be significantly larger than its current location on Scott Blvd.

Intake starts at 6 p.m. at ESNKY at the Scott Blvd. location. Once the shelter is full, those in need of shelter will be directed to Mother of God Church on Sixth Street.

No prior assessment is required.

Additional nights may be offered depending on weather and demand, the announcement said.

-Staff report