NKY Attorney Sentenced on Human Trafficking Charges

A Northern Kentucky attorney was sentenced to five years in prison on human trafficking charges.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that Robert L. Poole pleaded guilty to two counts of promoting human trafficking - commercial sex activity. His five-year sentence, delivered in Boone Circuit Court, is to be served concurrently with an existing sentence, a news release said.

Poole was also ordered to pay $10,000 to the Human Trafficking Victims Fund.

Late last year, Poole also pleaded guilty to five counts of promoting human trafficking and was sentenced in Kenton Circuit Court to eight years in prison, probated for five years with conditions. He was arrested on the Kenton Co. charges in 2018.

In that case, Poole was ordered to pay $40,000 to the Human Trafficking Victims Fund.

As The River City News reported in 2018, then-Attorney General Andy Beshear, who is now the governor, said that the charges against Poole included two counts of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, one count of unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 for illegal sexual activity, two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor under 18 for illegal sexual activity, three counts of human trafficking of an adult for commercial sexual activity, five counts of complicity to human trafficking of an adult for commercial sexual activity, one count of third-degree rape, and one count of bribing a witness.

As an attorney, Poole branded himself as an "accident lawyer" with a website that boasted of six- and seven-figure payouts for victims of a truck accident, dog bite case, product liability, and medical malpractice.

Poole's website lists office locations in Erlanger, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Lexington.

As part of the sentencing in both courts, a 10-year protective order has been put in place for thirteen different victims.

The investigation into Poole was led by the Erlanger Police Department.

Erlanger Police received information regarding Poole from the investigation of former Campbell County District Judge Timothy Nolan.

Nolan was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison on human trafficking charges. He was serving as a member of the Campbell County board of education at the time of his arrest.

Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley prosecuted the case involving Timothy Nolan on behalf of the Commonwealth, and she also prosecuted Poole’s case.

-Staff report