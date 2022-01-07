13 Thomas More Holds Off Campbellsville in Men's Basketball

The Thomas More men's basketball team beat Campbellsville Thursday night, 78-66.

The #13-ranked Saints improve to 13-2 overall and 7-1 in the Mid-South Conference.

Ryan Batte led TMU with 21 points while Noah Pack added 14 and Garren Berstch put in 12.

The Saints shot 50% from the field, including 6 of 22 from beyond the three-point line. TMU was perfect from the free-throw line, 12 for 12.

Thomas More is back in action on Saturday on the road at #21 Georgetown with a 4 p.m. tip-off.

-Staff report

Photo via Thomas More Athletics