#13 Thomas More Holds Off Campbellsville in Men's Basketball
Fri, 01/07/2022 - 09:31 RCN Newsdesk
The Thomas More men's basketball team beat Campbellsville Thursday night, 78-66.
The #13-ranked Saints improve to 13-2 overall and 7-1 in the Mid-South Conference.
Ryan Batte led TMU with 21 points while Noah Pack added 14 and Garren Berstch put in 12.
The Saints shot 50% from the field, including 6 of 22 from beyond the three-point line. TMU was perfect from the free-throw line, 12 for 12.
Thomas More is back in action on Saturday on the road at #21 Georgetown with a 4 p.m. tip-off.
-Staff report
Photo via Thomas More Athletics