Hebron Man, Augusta Officer Arrested After Explicit Chats with Undercover Investigator

An Augusta Police officer and Hebron resident was arrested Friday and charged with one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.

The charge is a Class D felony.

According to the Boone Co. Sheriff's Office, Ryan Hill, 29, used a social media application to engage in sexually explicit conversation with someone whom he believed to be a 15-year old girl.

The local sheriff's office received information Tuesday from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension - Human Trafficking Investigator's Task Force about the chat, in which the 15-year old girl was actually an undercover detective.

Upon review of the information from Minnesota, local detectives said that they confirmed the identity of Hill, conducted their own investigation, and ultimately

placed him under arrest Friday morning.

The conversations allegedly took place over several days and the sheriff's office said that Hill described in detail in those chats the sexual acts that he wished to perform on the girl.

In the chat, Hill also said that he was a police officer.

According to a Facebook post from the Augusta Police Department at the time, Hill was sworn in on May 19 last year and came to the department from the Kenton County Sheriff's Office.

Hill is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash bond.

