Historic Train Building to Become Home to Ludlow Heritage Museum

The Ludlow Heritage Museum and Norfolk Southern announced a lease agreement to preserve the railroad company's Ludlow Yard Store House building.

According to the announcement, the agreement allows the museum to renovate the building and repurpose it as its new headquarters.

It is the last remaining original structure in Ludlow used by the Cincinnati, New Orleans and Texas Pacific Railway, which became part of Southern Railway, and later, Norfolk Southern.

“The Ludlow community has a rich railroad history and the Ludlow Heritage Museum was the natural partner to help preserve this historic building on our Ludlow Yard property,” said Kathleen Smith, vice president of business development and real estate for Norfolk Southern. “This lease agreement provides an opportunity for the store house to once again have a beneficial use, as a new home for the museum’s team and a space where the community can gather.”

Located at the intersection of Oak and Carneal streets, the store house was built in the late 1880s. The 3,600-square-foot round-arched brick and stone building originally served as the Ludlow Offices and Stores building and then was used as a supply shop to store rail parts.

"The Ludlow Heritage Museum is excited about this agreement between the Norfolk Southern Railroad and our organization,” said Mark Mitchell, president of the Ludlow Heritage Museum. “This is a special opportunity to restore the last remaining building in Ludlow from the earliest days of the American railroad. Once completed, the site will create more museum space and provide additional room for meetings and events. We are very grateful to Norfolk Southern as we begin this historic preservation project."

The Ludlow Heritage Museum will manage this project, the announcement said.

It has created a committee comprised of industry professionals to help develop a comprehensive renovation plan that will include a renovation timeline and fundraising goals.

Additionally, museum officials plan to nominate the building to the National Register of Historic Places.

-Staff report

Photo provided