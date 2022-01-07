Mullins Awarded Grant to Help Women, Girls Engage in Podcasting, Video

A well-known Covington woman is among the recipients of 42 Art Meets Activist grants from the Kentucky Foundation for Women.

The organization awarded forty-two grants totaling more than $225,000 to feminist artists and social change organizations. These artists and organizations received grants to advance social change through feminist-led, arts-based activities in communities throughout Kentucky, according to the announcement.

Pamela Mullins was awarded $4,000 to create a social media team of women and girls who will learn video and podcasting skills, the announcement said. The goal is to help the women and girls explore broadcasting and to use their voices and stories to address issues and support social change advocacy.

“These arts-centered, community-based projects work to transform the life of women and girls in Kentucky by helping them tell their stories across a variety of art forms from needlework to film. These authentic female perspectives offer innovative ways to meet the myriad of challenges we face today and help create a more hopeful world for the women of tomorrow,” said Sharon LaRue, executive director of the Kentucky Foundation for Women.

Mullins has served previously as a Covington city commissioner, a member of the Covington board of education, and on the city's human rights commission. She has been inducted into the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights Hall of Fame, and the Holmes High School Hall of Distinction.

The Art Meets Activism program supports a wide variety of individual artists and organizations committed to building on the power of art to increase awareness about feminist issues, alter perceptions, stimulate dialogue, open new spaces for civic participation and imagine new ways to create a more just and equitable Kentucky, the organization said.

The grants are for activities that are artist-driven and include the direct participation of individuals and communities.

