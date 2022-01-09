Discussion in Erlanger of Historic Mansion's Fate

The City of Erlanger hopes to know more this week about one of its oldest homes, which may face demolition.

The house, which according to the Erlanger and Elsmere Historical Society, dates to the nineteenth century and is called the Dr. Caleb Manly House, sits on the property now used as Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The land became a cemetery in the 1930s.

Former city councilwoman Patty Suedkamp spoke to Erlanger city council last Tuesday to ask the city to consider purchasing the home and making it into a civic center.

"I am here to try and make a difference in saving the mansion at Forest Lawn Cemetery," Suedkamp said. "It's a historic treasure, not only in our state but in our community. I just found out this past week that Erlanger's first school was at that cemetery. After the Civil War ended, when the slaves were freed, they turned the Smoke House into a school for Erlanger's children. I had no idea."

Suedkamp offered some history about the property.

"We have a vested interest in this," she said. "Forty acres are located in Erlanger. We are one of the only cities who don't have a civic center. An opportunity like this presents itself once in a lifetime."

The cemetery is operated by StoneMor, which, according to City Administrator Matthew Kremer, believes that the building's disrepair requires that it be torn down.

Suedkamp suggested that the city use a combination of personal, private, commercial, and grant funds to purchase the property.

"We've got to save it," Suedkamp said. "This has to happen!"

"We have no intention of buying it," Kremer said. "But I have been working with a handful of citizens who have some ideas about it. If we can determine it's not as bad as it seems, maybe we can help."

Kremer wants the city's building inspector to be able to check out the property and said that the city should no more this coming week.

In other business:

The city is expected to purchase multiple properties on Montgomery Drive, off Kenton Lands Road. The 2.3-acre site is expected to be home to the city's public works department.

The city established a new urban forestry commission with five members appointed by the mayor with approval from council.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Photo via Kenton Co. PVA