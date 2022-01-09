Thomas More Women Beat Georgetown; Men's Game Postponed

The Thomas More women's basketball team beat Georgetown, 90-72, on Saturday to improve to 15-1 on the season and 8-0 in the Mid-South Confernece.

Zoie Barth led the Saints with 16 points whole Summer Secrist and Courtney Hurst each added 12 points.

Emily Simon contributed 11 points in the victory.

The Saints knocked down seven three-point shots on eighteen attempts.

Thomas More hits the road to McKenzie, Tennessee for a Thursday evening clash at Bethel. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The men's basketball game against Georgetown, also scheduled for Saturday, was postponed. The game is expected to be made up at a later date.

The men will also travel to Bethel for a Thursday night game at 9 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo via TMU Athletics