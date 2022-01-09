Villa Madonna, Fort Thomas Named Cognia Schools of Distinction

Villa Madonna Academy High School and Fort Thomas Independent Schools were both recognized as Cognia Schools of Distinction.

Both are among the 59 schools and 20 systems out of 1,200 that sought accreditation from the global school improvement organization.

“We are incredibly proud of the work of our faculty, students, and families as we celebrate this recognition of excellence," said Villa Madonna Executive Director and High School/Junior High Principal Pamela McQueen. "The high school has been accredited since 1925, and we remain dedicated to continuous improvement. We are forever grateful to the Benedictine Sisters of Saint Walburg Monastery for their legacy of academics and service rooted in our Catholic faith.”