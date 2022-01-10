NKY Chamber Names New Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced the hiring of a new talent strategies specialist/director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Ashleigh DuBois started in her new role on Monday.

“As we have said and continue to say, growing, attracting and retaining world class talent and building an inclusive business community is a top priority for us at the NKY Chamber. Bringing aboard someone with Ashleigh’s experience, energy and dynamic personality is just the latest building block in laying that foundation,” said NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper. “We can’t wait for the community to get to know her and are excited to see the ways she will work to take the good that has been established to a level of greatness.”

DuBois will focus on regional talent strategies and working with employers to identify their current and future workforce needs, concerns relative to human resource outcomes, and potential barriers that might impact their ability to attract/retain diverse talent, an announcement said.

She will also be responsible for designing DEI learning solutions for employers focusing on policies/practices that improve human resource outcomes, promote best practices, and foster inclusive cultures, the announcement said.

The Cincinnati native grew up in the Avondale neighborhood and now lives in Lakeside Park with her husband, Devore Dejanette.

In her first job after finishing college, DuBois moved to China to work for Lion King International, and then joined Antioch College in Ohio as the assistant director for diversity and inclusion.

She then served in adjunct faculty/administrative positions at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Northeast Lakeview College in San Antonio.

Most recently, she worked for Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) as both a project director and its appointed DEI coordinator.



DuBois, who believes DEI is going to “make or break” companies moving forward, said that she is excited to get started.



“We want to raise up our minority and women-owned businesses and not just black, but our women population, our LGBTQIA+ population, our LatinX population,” DuBois said in a news release. “One thing I really want to try to focus on is getting out there and really pushing what the NKY Chamber is doing and all the amazing events they already have. I want to get people, especially people of color, to come to them and to learn about how the NKY Chamber can help enrich their life.”



DuBois is a graduate of Miami University where she earned a bachelor of science degree in family studies. She earned her master of higher education and student affairs degree from the University of Rochester.

-Staff report

Photo provided