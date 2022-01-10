Stellman Steps Down as Thomas More Football Coach

Thomas More head football coach Trevor Stellman is stepping down from his role, ending seventeen years at the Crestview Hills university.

"My family and I have grown hand in hand with the University," said Stellman. "Thomas More will always be a special place to us. I'd like to thank Athletic Director Terry Connor for his belief in me from a player to ultimately hiring me as the program's sixth head coach. My time on campus may be coming to end, but the memories my family and I have made will live with us forever."

Prior to becoming a coach at TMU, Stellman played football for the Saints from 2005 to 2009, where he was part of two conference championship-winning teams. As quarterback, he set multiple passing records, including throwing for 26 touchdowns in a season. He is third all-time in career touchdown passes (50), fourth on career passing yardage (5,328), and sixth in season passing yardage (2,032).

He took over offensive coaching duties at Thomas More in 2010, and in 2014, the Saints were ranked third in total offense in all of NCAA Division III.

"Trevor epitomizes the very best of what is expected of a student-athlete, a coach, and a mentor," said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. "His impact on the University, Saints football, and the many lives of the student-athletes he touched over the years has transformed our institution in countless ways. Trevor has established a high bar for our football program and future expectations in Athletics." This season, Stellman's squad finished fourth in the NAIA Mid-South Conference after knocking off nationally ranked Bethel 24-14. They faced six teams who were either nationally ranked or receiving votes, finishing with a 5-5 record. His overall record was 18-20, securing an 8-13 mark in the Mid-South. "Trevor's legacy here as a person, player, and coach will always be admired and respected," said Athletic Director Terry Connor. "We more than appreciate what he has done for Thomas More University and our mission; he has done it the Thomas More way."

