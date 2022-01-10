Stellman Steps Down as Thomas More Football Coach
"Trevor epitomizes the very best of what is expected of a student-athlete, a coach, and a mentor," said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. "His impact on the University, Saints football, and the many lives of the student-athletes he touched over the years has transformed our institution in countless ways. Trevor has established a high bar for our football program and future expectations in Athletics."
This season, Stellman's squad finished fourth in the NAIA Mid-South Conference after knocking off nationally ranked Bethel 24-14. They faced six teams who were either nationally ranked or receiving votes, finishing with a 5-5 record. His overall record was 18-20, securing an 8-13 mark in the Mid-South.
"Trevor's legacy here as a person, player, and coach will always be admired and respected," said Athletic Director Terry Connor. "We more than appreciate what he has done for Thomas More University and our mission; he has done it the Thomas More way."
-Staff report
Photo via TMU Athletics