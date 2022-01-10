Three Dead, Including Two Children, from Stab Wounds in Walton

This story has been updated with the identities of those dead at the scene, and a comment from Boone County Public Schools.

A woman and two children are dead from stab wounds, the Boon County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies were called at around 9 p.m. Sunday to respond to the 100 block of Overland Ridge after receiving a report of a stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found two children and two adults with multiple stab wounds. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as Monique S. Pena, 31, Nikki Romero-Pena, 12, and Katie Farrell-Pena, 3.

Three people are dead after a stabbing in Walton while one other was air-lifted from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth person was air-lifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was later identified as Matthew Farrell, 36.

Farrell suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso, neck, and upper body, and has since been discharged from the hospital.

Deputies said that Farrell is cooperating with the investigation.

The sheriff's department said that the investigation is active and ongoing, and that neighbors should expect to see detectives on scene over the next several days.

While the investigation is ongoing, detectives said that the stabbings were isolated to the residence and that no other person was involved.

Boone County Public Schools issued a statement on Monday morning. "We are saddened about the death of one of our students who was in 6th grade at Gray Middle School. Gray Middle School has implemented our district’s Emergency Response Plan in an effort to provide an appropriate response to the situation. Over the next several days students and staff will be observed for signs of distress which may indicate a need for additional support and guidance. Counselors are available for students who need or want to express their feelings."

This story may be further updated.

-Staff report