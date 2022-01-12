Florence Welcomes New Battalion Chief, Will Light Water Tower in Honor of Bengals

The Florence Fire Department's new training battalion chief was sworn in at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Matt Pleiman was previously with the Newport Fire Department where he served as a captain and paramedic. He also served with the CVG Airport Fire Department, and as a volunteer at Cold Spring before the department was combined with others.

Mayor Diane Whalen administered the oath of office and Chief Rodney Wren presented Pleiman his helmet, although Pleiman has been on duty officially since January 4.

His wife put his official pin on his shirt.

Pleiman's family lives in Independence.

In other business Tuesday night, Mayor Whalen said that the city building would be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

The Florence Y'all water tower will be lit up in orange in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals as the team competes in the NFL playoffs starting Saturday. The lights will remain on the water tower throughout the Bengals-Raiders game, Whalen said.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, LINK Media contributor