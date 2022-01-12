Improvements Planned for Dayton Streets, Sidewalks as New Businesses Arrive

Written by Haley Parnell, LINK Media reporter

Dayton continues to attract new businesses.

Mayor Ben Baker delivered his "state of the city" remarks last week during a Tuesday night city council meeting.

One upcoming addition is a third location for Roebling Point Books & Coffee, a downtown Covington staple that also recently expanded into Newport's East Row neighborhood.

Sidewalk and road projects will go underway in the upcoming weeks creating better accessibility for businesses like newer arrivals Tuba Bakery and Horton’s Barbershop.

Other new businesses include:

Taqueria Nogal

Millard Advisors

Glow Salon

American Foot Center

Tuba Bakery relocated to Dayton from Covington, and will operate across from the city hall building on Sixth Avenue. The company, known for its pretzels, will be adding a Biergarten with German beer and food, and is expected to open this summer, Dayton City Administrator Jay Fossett said.

"We've got some great restaurants in Dayton over the last couple years, but this past year we saw a mixture of professional services," Mayor Baker said. Last year, Horton's Barbershop was introduced to the area; Baker said the city lacked a barbershop for many years. "It's nice to have services in a neighborhood for our citizens to be able to walk down the street to see their doctor or get their taxes done."

One of Dayton's oldest buildings that has sat vacant for over 20 years is being redeveloped. Based out of Covington, Orleans Development will be taking on the historic Rayme Building. According to Baker's state of city address, the project will consist of turning the space into a commercial area on the first floor and 10 apartments on the second, third and fourth floors.

"It's going to be right smack dab in the middle of our city which is going to bring more families into the city, that's going to be able to support our businesses, our restaurants," Baker said. "I think that's going to change the makeup of our main street within a year."

Why are new businesses flocking to Dayton?

Some are benefitting from Dayton's business assistance program, or the DBA, previously known as the CCAP. “The program offers grants for new businesses in the area to help with anything from facades and hanging up signs to helping with rent,” Fossett said. Companies in Dayton like Horton’s Barbershop, Galactic Fried Chicken and Body of Art Tattoo benefit from the DBA program, Baker added.

To allow better access back and forth between its neighboring city, Dayton is undergoing a sidewalk project to create the convenience of getting between Dayton and Fort Thomas on foot, which will connect Dayton Pike from Seventh Avenue to Chateau Ridge that will be done this summer, Fossett said. The next phase will connect Chateau Ridge to the sidewalk Fort Thomas just completed on Fort Thomas Avenue.

Along with the new businesses and new sidewalk constructions, the city is also reconstructing roads. Starting Jan. 24, Manhattan Boulevard will undergo construction to continue to Mary Ingles Highway.

Fossett said the city will also spend approximately $200,000 repairing nine other roads in the downtown area, as well as Kentucky Route Eight.

After the construction of Manhattan Boulevard, The Berry Street connector project will commence. Currently, Berry Street ends at the flood wall. The project, Baker said, will build a connector between Berry Street to the top of the floodwall, allowing traffic to go right into the heart of the city.

"This is going to do a couple of important things," Baker said. "First and foremost, emergency services and first responders are going to have easier access to those residents. The other major added benefit is folks can now access our main street a lot easier, so we're going to see more people in our shops, using our deli, using our coffee store, living, breathing and having fun in Dayton."