Boone Library Seeks Public Input on Design of New Branch

The Boone County Public Library announced the architecture firm tapped to design its new Walton branch and also scheduled a session for public feedback.

Lexington-based Omni Architects will handle the design of a new 20 to 25,000-sq. ft. facility on a 6.5-acre site.

The design process begins this month.

“Land was purchased in 2010 in anticipation of the demand for library services," said Carrie Herrmann, library director. There is a growing population is southern Boone County. "The library is excited to move forward on this project. We believe that Omni Architects is a partner that will design a 21st century library for our community, and we look forward to working with them.”

Boone County residents are invited to attend a planning meeting with the architects on Tuesday, January 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Walton Branch (21 South Main Street, Walton).

Participants will see images and design styles to spark ideas and develop a vision for a new building that will best meet the community’s needs and help develop ideas for how the site, building form, and interior layout could be organized, a news release said.

Omni’s experience in the Northern Kentucky region includes the Advanced Manufacturing Center for Gateway Community & Technical College’s Boone Campus, the National Guard Readiness Center in Burlington, and close to a dozen projects for Northern Kentucky University, as well as other projects in Boone County. The firm has relevant library experience which includes the new Bullitt County Central Library, a 45,000-sq. ft. library located in Shepherdsville, and the Northside, Lansdowne, and Eagle Creek Branch Libraries for the Lexington Public Library.

-Staff report

Photo via Boone Co. Public Library