NKU Names New Men's Soccer Coach

Northern Kentucky University announced a new head men's soccer coach on Thursday.

Tom Poitras arrives in Highland Heights from the University of Hartford, where he was head coach since 2011. There he established the Hawks program as a perennial power in the America East Conference.

Over 28 years as a head coach, Poitras has compiled a record of 269 wins, 186 losses, and 71 draws.

He replaces Stu Riddle, who stepped down as NKU soccer coach in December after five seasons leading the Norse program.

"I am very impressed with all the success of Norse Nation and so many of its sports programs, and I look forward to working hard to ensure the men's soccer program is adding to these successes,” Poitras said. "I am excited to start building relationships on and off the field with the current student-athletes, the campus and local communities and our NKU alumni as we begin preparations for next season.”

Prior to coaching at Hartford, Poitras led Wisconsin-Green Bay to a 2009 NCAA Tournament appearance and four Horizon League championship game appearances in seven seasons, and Division II Southern New Hampshire to four NCAA Tournament appearances.

“I’m excited to welcome Coach Poitras to NKU and Norse Nation! Tom is a proven leader of young people,” Northern Kentucky University Director of Athletics Ken Bothof said. “He continues to find ways to connect with his student-athletes while promoting athletic and academic success. I look forward to our soccer program achieving at high levels in the Horizon League!”

Poitras coached Hartford's first player to be drafted by a Major League Soccer team when in 2013, defender Damion Lowe was selected eighth overall by the Seattle Sounders.

More than twenty of Poitras's players have gone on to play professionally, and he has coached 13 All-Americans.

Poitras played college soccer at Southern Connecticut State from 1987-91. He served as a four-year starter for the Owls and led the team to a Division II National Championship in 1987. After graduating from Southern Connecticut in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in recreation and leisure studies, he went on the play two seasons at the professional level with the Connecticut Wolves of the Interregional Soccer League.



Poitras was inducted into Southington’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Connecticut Hall of Fame in 2016.



Poitras and his wife, Alison, have two children, Ian and Ella.

-Staff report

Photo provided