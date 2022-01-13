NKY NAACP Announces Award Recipients
The Northern Kentucky branch of the NAACP announced the recipients of its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Luncheon Awards.
The awards will be presented on Monday, January 17, during the event at the Newport Syndicate (18 East 5th Street, Newport).
Dr. David Childs, professor of education at Northern Kentucky University, will be the keynote speaker at the event, which runs from noon to 2:30 p.m. (doors open at 11:15 a.m. and close at 11:45 a.m.).
The NAACP will also present scholarships to students graduating from local high schools.
The following awards will be presented:
Vision and Unity
Paul D’Juan McDay, Jr.
Benjamin K. Nevels
Michael Walker
Keeper of the Dream
Tina Browning
Wes Collins
Corporate Award
Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky
Presidents Award
Catrena Bowman-Thomas
Education Partner
Nelson Perrin
Community Empowerment Award
Lori Brooks
Student from Holmes High School, Lloyd Memorial High School, and Newport High School will receive NAACP Dr. King scholarships.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by contacting the NAACP at 859-442-7476 or at the door the day of the luncheon.