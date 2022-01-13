NKY NAACP Announces Award Recipients

The Northern Kentucky branch of the NAACP announced the recipients of its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Luncheon Awards.

The awards will be presented on Monday, January 17, during the event at the Newport Syndicate (18 East 5th Street, Newport).

Dr. David Childs, professor of education at Northern Kentucky University, will be the keynote speaker at the event, which runs from noon to 2:30 p.m. (doors open at 11:15 a.m. and close at 11:45 a.m.).

The NAACP will also present scholarships to students graduating from local high schools.

The following awards will be presented:

Vision and Unity

Paul D’Juan McDay, Jr.

Benjamin K. Nevels

Michael Walker

Keeper of the Dream

Tina Browning

Wes Collins

Corporate Award

Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky

Presidents Award

Catrena Bowman-Thomas

Education Partner

Nelson Perrin

Community Empowerment Award

Lori Brooks

Student from Holmes High School, Lloyd Memorial High School, and Newport High School will receive NAACP Dr. King scholarships.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by contacting the NAACP at 859-442-7476 or at the door the day of the luncheon.

-Staff report

Photo: Benjamin K. Nevels, head football coach at Holmes High School, will receive an award from the NAACP (RCN file)