Alexandria couple convicted of harboring undocumented workers

When a worker at the Tokyo Dragon Buffet in Alexandria was badly burned by hot oil, owners Yun Zheng and Yan Qui Wu initially refused to take him to a hospital because they didn't want authorities to find out the worker was here illegally, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Zheng and Wu were convicted Thursday of harboring undocumented workers. After a three-day trial, a jury found the pair guilty of four counts of concealing, harboring or shielding a person, whom the defendants knew to be present in the U.S. illegally, for commercial advantage and private financial gain.

The couple, according to testimony at the trial, employed at least four undocumented workers, housed the workers in their own home and provided virtually all transportation in order to avoid detection.

When the worker who was burned eventually received treatment a few days later, the nurses who treated him were so disturbed by what the worker described that one of them called the authorities. This began the investigation, according to the release, and resulted in the indictment.

Zheng and Wu are scheduled for scheduled for sentencing on May 2. They face up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and restitution.

-Staff report

Photo: U.S. District Courthouse in Covington