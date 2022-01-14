Campbell County Schools superintendent to depart district

Written by Kenton Hornbeck, LINK Media reporter

Campbell County Schools Superintendent David Rust won't be returning to that role after his contract expires June 30.

Rust made that announcement in a bulletin posted to the district's website.

“I want to take this opportunity to share that my contract as superintendent expires at the close of this school year (June 30th) and that I will not be returning as Campbell County's superintendent next year,” Rust wrote. “Next week, the Board of Education will begin the process of posting my position and initiating a search for a new superintendent. Please know that I will continue to faithfully discharge my duties on behalf of our kids and the community through the remainder of my contract.”

Rust declined to comment further when reached by LINK Media on Friday.

Rust started his career in education in 1995 as a social studies teacher at Scott High School in Taylor Mill.

He was promoted to assistant principal and served in that role from 2001 to 2003. He moved on to become principal at Ludlow Middle School until 2007. After Ludlow, Rust was the principal of R.A. Jones Middle School in Florence from 2007 to 2014. From 2014 to 2016, he served as director of academic services for the Bellevue Independent School District.

Rust started as superintendent at Campbell County in 2016.

The Board of Education will begin their search for a new superintendent next week.